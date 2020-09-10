For the First Time You Can Tour Camp Crystal Lake in the Dark, If You Dare

For the first time, you can tour the camp where Friday the 13th was filmed, in the dark, if you dare.

Camp Crystal Lake is actually at Camp No-Be-Bo-Sco, a Boy Scout Camp in New Jersey that opened in 1927. It didn't become famous until 1979 after Friday the 13th was released. Since horror films and a Boy Scout camp don't mix, fans weren't allowed to visit. That changed Friday, May 13th 2011, when the first camp tour saw some people travelling as far as 3000 miles. The second tour was held more than 2 years later selling out in 8 minutes. The third tour in 2015 sold out within seconds.

For the first time, you can tour all the filming locations at the camp, in the dark. Don't forget your flashlight for the one of a kind experience.

Night tours are being held Monday, September 28th and Tuesday, September 29th but a limited number of guest will be allowed for proper social distancing. Temperature scans will be performed at check-in and face coverings will be required at all times.

Full Tours: $149 plus tax and fees

The full loop tour includes all filming locations at the camp and plenty of time to take photos. The evening session of this tour also includes all filming locations – IN THE DARK. Bring your flashlight along to experience our first-ever night tours. Includes special gifts (approximately $30 value).

Lakefront Tours: $89 plus tax and fees

These shorter tours take you directly to the center of the Camp Crystal Lake movie set: the lake. You will visit 5 filming locations in this area and have plenty of time to take photos.

You can get more details at Camp Crystal Lake's website.

Camp No-Be-Bo-Sco is private property. The camp is not open to visitors at any time outside an official tour date.