MV Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. Have You Seen Him?
The Oneida County Sheriff's Department is looking for a local man after they say he failed to appear for sentencing. 32-year-old Joseph Styles is this week's Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week.
Styles has been wanted by police since October 6th of last year, according to Sgt. Michael Ladd. The bench warrant was issued by Judge Dwyer out of Oneida County after he failed to appear for sentencing. Styles was last known to frequent the Utica area, police say.
WANTED BY THE ONEIDA COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPT.
Name: Joseph Styles 03/10/1989 (age 32 ) White Male
RESIDENCE: UTICA
Description: 5'09", 140 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Sex: Male
Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.
Ladd added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."
Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.
If you have any information about Styles, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.
1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip
2) Directly at www.p3tips.com
3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)
4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS
Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.