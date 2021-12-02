MV Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. Have You Seen Him?

The Oneida County Sheriff's Department is looking for a local man after they say he failed to appear for sentencing. 32-year-old Joseph Styles is this week's Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week.

Styles has been wanted by police since October 6th of last year, according to Sgt. Michael Ladd. The bench warrant was issued by Judge Dwyer out of Oneida County after he failed to appear for sentencing. Styles was last known to frequent the Utica area, police say.

WANTED BY THE ONEIDA COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPT.

Name: Joseph Styles 03/10/1989 (age 32 ) White Male

RESIDENCE: UTICA

Description: 5'09", 140 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Wanted for CPCS 3rd a class B Felony

As of October 6, 2020 Styles has been wanted by the Oneida County Sheriffs office for the listed offense.

Sex: Male

Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.

Ladd added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."

Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.

Get our free mobile app

If you have any information about Styles, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.

1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip

2) Directly at www.p3tips.com

3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)

4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS

Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.

LOOK: The top holiday toys from the year you were born With the holiday spirit in the air, it’s the perfect time to dive into the history of iconic holiday gifts. Using national toy archives and data curated by The Strong from 1920 to today, Stacker searched for products that caught hold of the public zeitgeist through novelty, innovation, kitsch, quirk, or simply great timing, and then rocketed to success.

Utica Comets vs Rochester Americans 11242021 Utica Comets vs Rochester Americans at the Adirondack Bank Center 11242021

New Hartford Dome Playoff Gallery New Hartford Spartans

Utica's Chicken Riggies Dish Wasn't Invented in Utica? Say It Isn't So. The now-famous Utica Chicken Riggies recipe has taken on a life of its own. The dish is now found well outside the Utica-Rome area and it's getting more and more popular as word spreads around the northeast. While there are many variations of the dish today, there's still only one original recipe. So, who created the first "Riggies" recipe and where did it really originate.