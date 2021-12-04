Murder Victims Identified in Horrific Domestic Stabbing Incident in Duanesburg
New York State Police are identifying the victims of a fatal domestic incident in the Schenectady County hamlet of Duanesburg earlier this week.
Two of the victims have died. They are 37-year-old Alexandria Bustamente Gomez. She passed away shortly after she arrived at Albany Medical Center as a result of her injuries. Her son, five-year-old Jacob Patino, died at the scene. Anthony Patino, age 2, was last listed in stable condition at the hospital.
The husband and father of those stabbed, has been identified as 47-year-old Nelson D. Patino. He is facing the following charges as of this posting:
- Murder in the 2nd Degree (two counts)
- Attempted Murder 2nd Degree (one count)
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th Degree (three counts)
The victims were discovered when, police say, they were called to the home located on the 6000 block of Duanesburg Road on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at approximately 9:15pm. A caller, believed to be a man, "...contacted police stating that he had stabbed his family."
When they arrived police took the caller, identified as Patino, into custody. During a press conference State Police said that Patino was treated at St. Peter's Hospital for what they say were "injuries consistent with self-inflicted wounds." He was then arrested and charged.
During the press conference on Thursday the NYSP said that a motive had not yet been determined but the investigation is still in the preliminary stages. They added that Patino has no known history of domestic violence and there is no known significant criminal history with any of those involved.Times Union
This is a developing story. New York State Police were assisted by the Schenectady County Sheriff's Office.