Murder Victims Identified in Horrific Domestic Stabbing Incident in Duanesburg

New York State Police are identifying the victims of a fatal domestic incident in the Schenectady County hamlet of Duanesburg earlier this week.

Two of the victims have died. They are 37-year-old Alexandria Bustamente Gomez. She passed away shortly after she arrived at Albany Medical Center as a result of her injuries. Her son, five-year-old Jacob Patino, died at the scene. Anthony Patino, age 2, was last listed in stable condition at the hospital.

The husband and father of those stabbed, has been identified as 47-year-old Nelson D. Patino. He is facing the following charges as of this posting:

Murder in the 2nd Degree (two counts)

Attempted Murder 2nd Degree (one count)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th Degree (three counts)

The victims were discovered when, police say, they were called to the home located on the 6000 block of Duanesburg Road on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at approximately 9:15pm. A caller, believed to be a man, "...contacted police stating that he had stabbed his family."

When they arrived police took the caller, identified as Patino, into custody. During a press conference State Police said that Patino was treated at St. Peter's Hospital for what they say were "injuries consistent with self-inflicted wounds." He was then arrested and charged.

During the press conference on Thursday the NYSP said that a motive had not yet been determined but the investigation is still in the preliminary stages. They added that Patino has no known history of domestic violence and there is no known significant criminal history with any of those involved.

This is a developing story. New York State Police were assisted by the Schenectady County Sheriff's Office.

Utica Police Officers working Downtown Utica in the 40s and 50’s Utica Police officers were out patrolling Downtown Utica "back in the day" See if you can guess the locations from the 1940's and 1950s.

The 2021 National Toy Hall Of Fame Inductees

LOOK: The top holiday toys from the year you were born With the holiday spirit in the air, it’s the perfect time to dive into the history of iconic holiday gifts. Using national toy archives and data curated by The Strong from 1920 to today, Stacker searched for products that caught hold of the public zeitgeist through novelty, innovation, kitsch, quirk, or simply great timing, and then rocketed to success.