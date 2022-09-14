Have You Seen This Suspect from Lisbon, New York?

Police are asking for help from the public identifying the whereabouts of a Saint Lawrence County man who is wanted following an alleged incident.

In a written release the New York State Police says troopers responded to an address in Lisbon, New York at approximately 7:31am on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 after receiving a call about a domestic dispute.

The NYSP says that the suspect is identified as 33-year-old Patrick F. Whitehill of Lisbon, New York. Whitehill, police say, fled the scene before police arrived.

Photo Credit: New York State Police (September 2022) Photo Credit: New York State Police (September 2022) loading...

Whitehill is facing several charges including the following:

Criminal Obstruction of Breathing

Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree

Anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation or with knowledge of Whitehill's possible location is asked to call the NYSP in Canton, New York at: (315) 379.0012. At the request of the informant, information may be kept confidential.

Regardless of the area in which an investigation or crime is taking place, anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

