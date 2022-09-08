An Essex County man is facing several charges following an alleged domestic dispute.

Troopers with the New York State Police (NYSP) were called to a home on Forge Street in the town of AuSable, New York at approximately 11:36pm on Monday, September 5, 2022 after receiving a call about a domestic dispute.

According to a written release from the NYSP, the results of a preliminary investigation by troopers revealed that the suspect and alleged victim in the case had a verbal argument. The victim left the home during the argument and went to the home of a neighbor.

The suspect, identified as 24-year-old Tyler R. Latham of Jay, New York, then allegedly "followed the victim, kicked the door in causing damage. Latham entered the residence without permission and held the victim against their will."

Police located Latham and arrested him without additional incident within about an hour of receiving the call at approximately 12:20am on Tuesday, September 6, 2022.

Latham now faces the following charges:

Burglary

Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree

Unlawful Imprisonment in the Second Degree

Latham was arraigned in the Town of Wilmington Court and released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to answer the charges in court at a future date.

Anyone with information that might be helpful to the investigation is asked to call police. Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

