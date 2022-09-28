Lee Man Arrested Not Once but Twice in One Night, Charged with Criminal Contempt After Alleged Domestic Incident

An Oneida County man was arrested not once but twice in one night following a domestic complaint.

In a written release from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, Sheriff Rob Maciol says that deputies were called to a home in the town of Lee, New York, in the early evening hours on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. The initial call was for a domestic incident at the home.

Jerry-A-Lohr-Photo-Credit-Oneida-County-Sheriff's-Office-September-2022 Jerry A. Lohr Photo Credit: Oneida County Sheriff's Office (September 2022) loading...

Following their investigation deputies arrested 37-year-old Jerry A. Lohr. He was taken into custody, charged, and processed by police. In the release Sheriff Maciol says, "Due to New York State Bail Reform Laws, after completion of Centralized Arraignment Court, Lohr was released on his own recognizance. Lohr was served with an Order of Protection, protecting the victims of the domestic violence that [allegedly] occurred earlier."

Police then say that, "within minutes of Lohr's release, deputies learned that Lohr had violated the newly issued Order of Protection by contacting the protected parties via telephone."

Lohr was again located by police and arrested. He was charged with two separate counts of Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree, a Class A misdemeanor.

He was brought to the Oneida County Correctional Facility pending arraignment.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

