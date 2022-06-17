Blood Arrested in Chautauqua County; Frewsburg Man Charged After Alleged Threats
A Chautauqua County man is under arrest following a domestic argument.
Troopers were called to a home in the hamlet of Frewsburg for a report of an argument. According to a written release from the New York State Police the suspect, identified as 52-year-old Joseph Herzog of Frewsburg, allegedly "threatened to kill the victim several times."
He was arrested on Friday, June 17, 2022 and brought to the Chautauqua County Jail pending arraignment.
Gerry Woman Charged with Harassment After Alleged Threats
A Chautauqua county woman is under arrest after she allegedly hit a victim and threatened the person's life.
Troopers from the Jamestown barracks were called to a home in Randolph, New York on June 13, 2022.
According to a written release from the New York State Police the suspect, identified as 40-year-old Angela Blood of Gerry, New York, allegedly "struck the victim in the face and threatened the victim’s life."
She was arrested and charged with Harassment in the Second Degree.
Blood was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to answer the charge in Cold Spring Court in July.
Investigations Continuing
