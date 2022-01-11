Mother Nature Buries Part of Central New York in First Big Snowstorm of Season
The first Lake Effect snowstorm of the season was a big one, at least for some. Mother Nature brought anywhere from a dusting to several feet in Central New York.
Syracuse didn't get any snow. The Utica area only saw a few inches. Northern Oneida County had more, a lot more. Residents in Rome, Camden, Westernville, Lake Delta, Ava, West Leyden, and all areas to the north woke up Monday, January 10 to find cars and sidewalks buried in a foot or two of snow.
Snow Day
Kids took advantage of the first snow day of 2022. Most schools in Central New York closed for the day, getting students out of the classroom and into the fresh winter air to play in all that snow.
Adult Play
It wasn't just the kids playing in the snow. Carolyn Yerdon of Redfield, New York may love snow more than anyone else. You can often find her frolicking in the flakes.
Animals in the Snow
Animals got a chance to play too. Some weren't as happy about it though. The look on Samantha Waldron's dog in Camden, New York says it all.....
Take a look to see how much snow fell around Central New York. It was one of the crazier storms I've seen with only a few inches in some spots and a few feet just 20 minutes down the road.