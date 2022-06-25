Camden New York Reminding You They Are Not Looking For Treasure Hunters

Camden New York's Little League is reminding Central New York they aren't currently looking for treasure hunters.

On Facebook, the local baseball group made a post about recent trouble taking place with dirt, digging, and massive holes:

We know everyone loves a little dirt but we kindly ask that you do not dig up our infields for treasure. Not sure if someone was using metal detectors but big circles and holes were dug into the turf on our fields. We brought in extra dirt to repair the fields for the summer and fall seasons. Thank you for understanding."

Those commenting on the post claim they have seen some with metal detectors in the field. Please note, find another place to have your outdoor fun with metal detectors.

Is Gold Mining Technically Illegal In New York State?

If you have ever dreamed of mining for gold in New York State, you may need to reconsider those dreams. Is it illegal to go gold mining in New York?

Believe it or not, in New York State there is a law that dates back to 1776 that makes it ILLEGAL. This law dictates that any gold found in the state will remain the property of the State of New York. The effect of this law that is still on the books, and in turn, has discouraged many from even trying to go gold mining. Why make the state rich instead of yourself?

Even if you find gold on your own property, a cave under your basement, it's not your gold. This law applies whether the gold is discovered on public land or even if it is found on private property. You could find gold bricks in your backyard, and in theory, they are property of New York.

You can read more online here.

