Flooding is forcing residents from their homes in Western, New York.

A reverse 911 was issued for everyone living on River Road in Western. All residents are asked to evacuate and move to higher ground due to rising waters from all the recent rain.

Firefighters were called to a home at 9346 River Road to rescue people who couldn't get out in time.

A number of roads are closed due to flooding. There are also trees down around the area.

River Road in Western

Route 294 in Boonville

Route 26 in Lee

Stokes Westernville Road in Western

Shannon Cushman captured dramatic flooding at the bottom of Stokes Hill in Lee Center.

River Flood Warning

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for the Mohawk River at Delta Dam until Saturday morning. Thursday, August 19 the stage was 551.2 feet at 4:45 AM. Flood stage is 551.5 feet.

The river is expected to rise above flood stage late Thursday morning to a crest of 551.7 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening.

This isn't the first time non-stop rain has created flooding in Central New York.

