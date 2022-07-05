What Is the Most Popular Form of Exercise in New York?

Everyone has their favorite method of staying active. Maybe it's a sport, like softball or basketball. Maybe you prefer to pop in some earbuds and "zone out" with a scenic run. Maybe pumping iron is more your speed. Whatever gets your butt off the couch, health experts everywhere agree that doing some form of exercise is crucial for a long and healthy life.

One thing Google Analytics has been great at is analyzing search histories to determine the "most popular" of things. You can then narrow those results by state to determine "the most popular ______" in each state.

The website barbend.com recently took this methodology and applied to people searching for types of exercises and fitness routines.

"We analyzed more than 6,000 Google search terms relating to exercise and fitness over the past 24 months to determine the most popular type of workout in every state and major U.S. city. We also surveyed 1,055 Americans who exercise to better understand gym annoyances and fitness budgets."

Apparently West Coasters favor pilates to get a sweat on. The Midwest seems to have its fair share of runners. And many East Coast states prefer cycling. Does that apply to New York as well?

CYCLING IS THE MOST POPULAR EXERCISE IN NEW YORK

Indeed, most New Yorkers tend to prefer cycling for their exercise, according to Google search results. They join Arkansas, Maine, Rhode Island and Massachusetts in that distinction.

Photo by Martin Magnemyr on Unsplash Photo by Martin Magnemyr on Unsplash loading...

It's not a bad choice. Cycling is not only good for your health, but it's practical-- it gets you from point A to point B. "Jazzercise" certainly doesn't do that.

And with New York boasting both the Catskills and the Adirondacks, there is certainly no shortage of beautiful scenic roads to cruise on a bicycle.

Seeya on the roads!

