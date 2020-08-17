Cuomo Releases Guidelines for Reopening New York State Gyms

While the entire state is in the fourth and final phase of Cuomo's reopening plan, gyms are one of the few businesses that remain shut down statewide. During his press briefing on August 17th, Governor Cuomo announced the guidelines for gyms to reopen.

"Gyms are one of the areas where you have to be very careful and we know that," said Cuomo.

Reopening for local gyms can begin as soon as August 24th. Cuomo said reopening can happen at 33% capacity with masks being required. The 33% capacity requirement was determined by health and space officials.

Patrons will be required to sign in to aid tracing contacts if someone at the gym tests positive for the coronavirus.

Gyms will have to install strong air filters, similar to those required of businesses like malls.

The state is also recommending health screening for patrons, such as temperature checks.

Localities will be holding inspections and will be the ones to determine whether gyms meet the criteria to reopen, and have two weeks to complete the inspection. This includes the ability to be able to hold indoor classes. Inspections must be done by September 2nd by local officials and the health department.

"They have to inspect, because, how do we know that the gyms are following the guidelines?" said Cuomo.

Cuomo mentioned that reopening gyms isn't the "hardest" but it's an "area of concern."

"That's why we've spent so much time on it."

This story will be updated as more information is released.