So, we were all proud of and interested in the SpaceX-ploits of the astronauts who Elon Musk recently launched into outer space on his rocket. One of them, Doug Hurley from Apalachin in Central New York's Southern Tier, according to many headlines, played "capture the flag" when he brought back a U.S. flag that he found aboard the international space station. Those three words got us thinking....

The words conjure a happy childhood for many of us, playing Capture the Flag in the neighborhood. And there's a new study finding that almost all of the favorite activities of children these days are indoors--watching TV or YouTube, playing video games, etc. Wouldn't it be great if we could get kids to return to a simpler time when outdoor activities ruled? Here's our list of the Top 7 Cool Outdoor Activities That Should Make a Comeback for Kids:

Wiffle Ball

Capture the Flag

Kick the Can

Hopscotch

Ghosts in the Graveyard

Jump Rope

Hide & Seek

If you have any others to add, drop us a note.

And speaking of exercise, today is also National Running Day, celebrated since 2009 on the first Wednesday in June. The day was designated as a way for runners to continue their passion and for beginners to make a life-changing commitment to running. Are you paying attention, kids? For more info visit globalrunningday.org.