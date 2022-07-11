You Have To Pay How Much For New York’s Recording Breaking Fries?

There's a French fry lover in all of us, but would you ever pay THIS much for them?

Serendipity3 is bringing back their famous, record-breaking side dish for National French Fry Day on Wednesday, July 13th. Their Creme de la Creme Pommes Frites became certified by Guinness World Record's as the "world's most expensive French fries", being sold for $200.

Is the company known for selling expensive, high class food? That's actually not the case at all. Located in Manhattan, Serendipity specializes in their colorful and delightful desserts, though they do sell a variety of burgers and sandwiches.

They are mostly known for their Frrrozen Hot Chocolates they serve. Though you can have them hot or cold, the reviews from those who have chosen the icy beverage are unbeaten.

There’s a lot of hype over their desserts yet the food is just as great! The buffalo chicken sandwich and the frozen white chocolate is worth the try! From the food, to the service, all the way to the restaurant vibe, everything was a complete hit!

So back to the fries... why are they so expensive? Here are the ingredients:

Chipperbeck potatoes

J. LeBlanc French Chamgne Ardenne Vinegar

Dom Perignon Chamgne

Cage-Free goose fat (from France)

Guerande Truffle Salt

Truffle Oil

Crete Senesi Pecorino Tartufello chesse

Truffle Butter

Organic Milk from Jersey Cows

Shaved Black Summer Truffles (Italy)

Gruyere Truffled Swiss Raclette

23-Karat Edible Gold Dust

You will be available to purchase or order from Serendipity 3 on Wednesday, July 13th. If you think it's a worthy enough investment for your stomach, be sure to let us know how they taste.

