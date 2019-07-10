Top 5 French Fry Locations In Utica

Now who doesn't love french fries? In Utica, these are rated the top places to get french fries.

French Fry Day is coming up on Saturday, July 13th. Here's where Yelp users recommend to get french fries in Utica:

1) Zeina’s Cafe

With over 128 reviews, Yelp has given Zeina's a rating of 4.5 stars overall. Many love the fries and the loaded fries. They are located at 607 Varick Street in Utica.

2) Jonny’s Pizza

With over 53 reviews, Yelp has given Johnny's a peeping rating of 4.5 stars overall. Many say that the garlic knots, fries and chicken tenders are amazing. They are located at 100 Genesee Street in Utica.

3) Nail Creek Pub and Brewery

With over 77 reviews, Yelp has given Nail Creek a rating of 4.5 stars overall. Crowds love the fries and great craft beers. They are located at 720 Varick Street in Utica.

4) Boneyard BBQ’s

With over 39 reviews, Yelp has given Boneyard BBQ's a rating of 4 stars overall. They have amazing bbq, and of course fries. They are located at 244 Roosevelt Drive.

5) Cafe Hummus

With over 28 reviews, Yelp has given Cafe Hummus a rating of 4.5 stars overall. Many love the chicken gyro with fries combo. They are located at 1155 Mohawk Street in Utica.