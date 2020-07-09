Deals On Fries For National French Fry Day In CNY

Shoestring, crinkle-cut, curly, wedges, waffle, steak, baked, fried, smothered, we love all fries, and Monday, July 13, 2020, is a day to eat as many as you can.

There are so many different ways to devour a steaming basket of french fries. We love ketchup, hot sauce, ranch dressing, vinegar, mayonnaise, honey mustard, cheese, sprinkle seasonings, loaded, the works, and whatever other concoction you create.

National Day Calendar says that "the term "French" was introduced to the potatoes when the American soldiers arrived in Belgium during World War I and consequently tasted Belgian fries. Since French was the official language of the Belgian Army at that time, it is possible the American soldiers began calling the fried potatoes "French" fries."

A Few Yummy Deals In Honor of National French Fry Day In CNY:

McDonald's: Washington Mills location says customers will get a free medium order of fries with any $1 purchase with the McDonald's App. Last year starting at 11 a.m., customers received a free order of medium fries with your meal when you order on Uber Eats, but it's not yet confirmed for this year. (Make sure to add the fries to your order, and use the promo code, which you'll find in the app.)

Burger King: We reached out to the Utica location, and they were not aware of any special promotion, but they did say you can get a $1 large fry when using the BK App. They have a lot of great deals with fries like $3 for large fries and a vanilla shake, $3 for 10 pc nuggets and a large fry, and we love the $3 snack box that includes 10 pc nuggets, 1 med fries, 1 cheeseburger, 1 small soft drink.

Ever try making your own? It's really pretty easy and the secret is using Russett potatoes and soaking them. A healthier way to make french fries is by baking or using an air fryer.

Cindy's Homemade Fries:

You'll need 2 large Russett potatoes per person.

Peel potatoes and cut into 1/2 inch slices.

Soak in cold water overnight.

Thoroughly rinse and pat dry.

Place a single layer on a baking sheet and bake at 400-degrees for 20 minutes.

Turn them over and cook for another 10 minutes or until crispy and golden brown.

Top with salt and your favorite condiments.