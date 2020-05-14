Free Fries Every Friday In CNY
While most of the free food has been for essential workers on the front line of COVID-19, but this freebie is for everybody!
McDonald's is offering some yummy deals with its App, including free fries every Friday through June 28, 2020. Here's how it works, first-time App users, download and register the McDonald's App for a free order of medium fries, no purchase necessary. Next time you'll get your free medium fries with a one-dollar purchase Fridays only, using Mobile Order and Pay just go into deals after 11 a.m to claim yours.
So what can you buy for a buck at McDonald's?
- Hamburger
- Sausage biscuit
- Breaded chicken sandwich
- Any size soda
- Small coffee
By using Mobile Order and Pay, you can always get a $0.99 premium-roast coffee or iced coffee, any size, every day. You can also get McCafe Rewards through the App, buy 5 McCafe Drinks, and get one on free.
Set up the App to any of the following McDonald's locations and then get your free fries.
- 350 Oriskany Blvd, Yorkville, NY
- 171 N Genesee St, Utica, NY
- 710 Riverside Mall, Utica, NY
- 1700 Genesee St, Utica, NY
- 1124 Mohawk St, Utica, NY
- 8522 Seneca Turnpike, New Hartford, NY
- 3918 Oneida St, Washington Mills, NY
- 37 Meadow St, Clinton, NY
- 255 Carder Lane Rd, Frankfort, NY
- 1150 Erie Blvd W, Rome, NY
- 1707 Black River Blvd, Rome, NY
- 30 E Clark St, Ilion, NY
- 103 N Caroline St, Herkimer, NY
- 50 Albany St, Little Falls, NY 13365
Who serves your favorite french fry? Let us know in the comments below.