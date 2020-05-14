Free Fries Every Friday In CNY

While most of the free food has been for essential workers on the front line of COVID-19, but this freebie is for everybody!

McDonald's is offering some yummy deals with its App, including free fries every Friday through June 28, 2020. Here's how it works, first-time App users, download and register the McDonald's App for a free order of medium fries, no purchase necessary. Next time you'll get your free medium fries with a one-dollar purchase Fridays only, using Mobile Order and Pay just go into deals after 11 a.m to claim yours.

So what can you buy for a buck at McDonald's?

Hamburger

Sausage biscuit

Breaded chicken sandwich

Any size soda

Small coffee

By using Mobile Order and Pay, you can always get a $0.99 premium-roast coffee or iced coffee, any size, every day. You can also get McCafe Rewards through the App, buy 5 McCafe Drinks, and get one on free.

Set up the App to any of the following McDonald's locations and then get your free fries.

350 Oriskany Blvd, Yorkville, NY

171 N Genesee St, Utica, NY

710 Riverside Mall, Utica, NY

1700 Genesee St, Utica, NY

1124 Mohawk St, Utica, NY

8522 Seneca Turnpike, New Hartford, NY

3918 Oneida St, Washington Mills, NY

37 Meadow St, Clinton, NY

255 Carder Lane Rd, Frankfort, NY

1150 Erie Blvd W, Rome, NY

1707 Black River Blvd, Rome, NY

30 E Clark St, Ilion, NY

103 N Caroline St, Herkimer, NY

50 Albany St, Little Falls, NY 13365

