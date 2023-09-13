Outrage! Just 1 New York Brew Made ‘Most Delicious Beers in America’ List

Outrage! Just 1 New York Brew Made &#8216;Most Delicious Beers in America&#8217; List

Canva

Talk about being snubbed.

In a new '40 Most Delicious Beers in America' ranking by the website 24/7 Wall St, only a single beer from New York made the list... and to make matters worse, it landed in the last spot!

Here's what they said about it:

To assemble an admittedly subjective list of America’s 40 most delicious beers, 24/7 Tempo consulted numerous rankings and reviews on specialist sites, including Beer Advocate, Hop Culture, RateBeer, and Craft Beer & Brewing, and from such general-interest publications. While numerical scores, where given, were factored into our choices, consideration was also given to the comments of reviewers, both amateur and professional, in describing various beers.

via GIPHY

The biggest takeaway from the above quote is that delicious beer is subjective. That being said... you'd think that with all the amazing craft breweries operating in New York state, we'd have more than one crack the list, right?!

Of the 40 beers that made the list, California was the most represented state, with eight of their beers making the cut.

SO WHAT BEER FROM NEW YORK MADE THE LIST?

The only beer from New York to make this highly subjective list is Arrowhead Red Ale from Montauk Brewing Company. It ranked #40 out of 40.

Montauk Brewing Company via Facebook
loading...

The website Drizly describes the beer as having "a strong malt backbone, sweet caramel finish and low bitterness... slight fruitiness and hints of roasted barley which make it a great beer for the transition from winter to spring."

Learn more about Montauk Brewing Company at their official website.

The beer scene in New York is thriving!

LOOK: Best Beers From Every State

To find the best beer in each state and Washington D.C., Stacker analyzed January 2020 data from BeerAdvocate, a website that gathers user scores for beer in real-time. BeerAdvocate makes its determinations by compiling consumer ratings for all 50 states and Washington D.C. and applying a weighted rank to each. The weighted rank pulls the beer toward the list's average based on the number of ratings it has and aims to allow lesser-known beers to increase in rank. Only beers with at least 10 rankings to be considered; we took it a step further to only include beers with at least 100 user rankings in our gallery. Keep reading to find out what the best beer is in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C.
