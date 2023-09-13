Outrage! Just 1 New York Brew Made ‘Most Delicious Beers in America’ List

Talk about being snubbed.

In a new '40 Most Delicious Beers in America' ranking by the website 24/7 Wall St, only a single beer from New York made the list... and to make matters worse, it landed in the last spot!

Here's what they said about it:

To assemble an admittedly subjective list of America’s 40 most delicious beers, 24/7 Tempo consulted numerous rankings and reviews on specialist sites, including Beer Advocate, Hop Culture, RateBeer, and Craft Beer & Brewing, and from such general-interest publications. While numerical scores, where given, were factored into our choices, consideration was also given to the comments of reviewers, both amateur and professional, in describing various beers.

The biggest takeaway from the above quote is that delicious beer is subjective. That being said... you'd think that with all the amazing craft breweries operating in New York state, we'd have more than one crack the list, right?!

Of the 40 beers that made the list, California was the most represented state, with eight of their beers making the cut.

SO WHAT BEER FROM NEW YORK MADE THE LIST?

The only beer from New York to make this highly subjective list is Arrowhead Red Ale from Montauk Brewing Company. It ranked #40 out of 40.

Montauk Brewing Company via Facebook Montauk Brewing Company via Facebook loading...

The website Drizly describes the beer as having "a strong malt backbone, sweet caramel finish and low bitterness... slight fruitiness and hints of roasted barley which make it a great beer for the transition from winter to spring."

Learn more about Montauk Brewing Company at their official website.

