More Snow and Ice in Central New York Forecast

We may love the milder temperatures Central New York has been experiencing this winter, but it sure has led to a lot of sleet and ice concerns. The latest National Weather Service Winter Weather Advisory will again contain a mix of snow and ice.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM TODAY UNTIL NOON THURSDAY.

* WHAT...Snow expected with patchy freezing rain. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches with a light glaze of ice accumulation also possible.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Schuyler, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland, Chenango and Otsego counties.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

Herkimer County can also expect a few inches of snow, but current forecasts don't call for any ice.

Lake effect snow showers will bring a few more inches of snow southeast of Lake Ontario Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will turn bitterly cold for the end of the week. Thursday night's.low will be in the single digits and will remain for Friday daytime. Sub-zero lows on Friday night.

Winter Weather Preparation:

Keep your cell phone charged and make sure you know where your backup power supply is.

Make sure all your flashlights have fresh batteries.

Fill your gas tank. You can use your car to keep warm and recharge devices.

Have some food available that you don’t need to cook.

**FOR POWER OUTAGES:

Get up to information on power outages throughout Central New York; where it’s out and when it’ll be restored with National Grid’s Power Outage Map.

National Grid also offers text alerts on the latest efforts to restore power.

To receive free text message alerts and updates, text the word STORM to NGRID (64743). E-mail alerts are available to customers who create an online profile on the company’s website. All alert services can be started and stopped at the customer’s request.

You can even report power outages or get the latest information at National Grid’s website.

Power Outage Preparation:

