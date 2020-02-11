10 At Home Date Ideas for Valentine’s Day

Let's face it: sometime's going out to celebrate Valentine's Day isn't in the cards. Maybe you don't have a sitter, maybe you have to work. Whatever the situation may be, you might find yourself not being able to leave home.

That doesn't mean you can't celebrate at home!

Here's 10 ideas for dates at home that are easy and memorable courtesy of Cornerstone Confessions.

Play 50 questions. Write out 25 questions each and then ask them to each other. Try to learn something new about the person in your life your spending the evening with. You can ask personal questions, or silly questions. This might include questions like "what's your biggest fear?" "if you were stranded on a deserted island and could only bring three items, what would those three items be?" and more. You can find some question ideas, here. Have a dessert cook-off. Each of you find a new dessert recipe you’d like to try, bake them side-by-side in the kitchen, and then taste test them both to see which you like better! Have a spa night. Think bubble bath…foot massages…the works! Have a Nerf gun war. I always have fun with this one. Sneak around the house in the dark (so as not to wake up the kids) and then try to hit each other! It makes for a night of great laughs and stealthy movements. Set the mood. Think candles. Think flowers. Think multiple-courses or fondue. What would you expect to see and taste at a fancy restaurant? Try to recreate that atmosphere around your own dining table. Dress up in some nice clothes like you were planning on going somewhere. Turn your living room into a ballroom. Move the furniture out of the way, turn on the music and dance like prom night all over again. Don’t know how to dance? Rent an instructional DVD from your local library and use the night to learn together! Have a board game night. Choose a favorite board game and feel free to play the traditional way or with an extra romantic twist. The choice is yours. Play out in the snow. Build a snowman, go sledding, be kids again- then come inside and warm up next to the fireplace with a cup of decaf coffee, tea, or hot cocoa. Make a list of all the places you want to visit together were money no limit. We all have our own personal travel bucket list. Share some of the places on yours. What you'd like to be able to experience while you're there. Who knows, maybe a surprise vacation will be in your future? Spend the night on the living room floor. Set up the air mattress. Roast marshmallows in the fireplace. Have a picnic dinner on the floor.

You don't need to do anything super extravagant to celebrate Valentine's Day. It's just another day of the year, with even more pressure to meet this certain set of expectations. Do something non-traditional and plan something on this list (and let us know how it goes!)