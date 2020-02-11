See Joan Jett And The Blackhearts At The NYS Fair

Rock icon Joan Jett and her band, The Blackhearts, will play Chevy Cout at the NYS Fair.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer will wrap up the NYS Fair Chevy Court shows for the 2020 season with a 6 p.m. show Labor Day, September 7. The concert is one of nearly four dozen free shows by national touring acts to take place at Chevy Court or on the Experience Stage this year. Troy Waffner, Fair Director, says:

“Joan Jett is a hero to many women who grew up with her music and an icon for fans of rock n’ roll. We’re proud to have the Rock N’ Roll Hall of Fame band back and we know this is a great way to close out another year of amazing free music.”

The only other show announced to date is Sheena Easton's performance on Chevy Court on Wednesday, September 2, at 2 p.m.

Joan Jett, the leader of the hard-rocking Blackhearts, has nine Top 40 singles, including the classics "Bad Reputation," "I Love Rock' N' Roll," "I Hate Myself For Loving You," and "Crimson and Clover." She was last in CNY with the massive 'Love Alive Tour' with headliner Heart and special guest Sheryl Crow. They rocked Darian Lake on July 26. She last played the NYS Fair in 2014.

Founded in 1841, the Great New York State Fair is the largest in the east, with more than 1.3 million people attending the Fair in 2019. The 2020 Fair has added five days and now runs from August 21 to September 7.