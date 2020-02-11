The Adirondacks are often associated with camping retreats and the concept of "roughing it" with minimal traditional comforts. According to travel expert Condé Nast, this Adirondacks resort is NOT that.

Once the private retreat of the Rockefeller family, the Point, located in the Adirondacks on Upper Saranac Lake, is open year-round. It's considered to be one of the most romantic and exclusive getaways in New York State, if not the world. As for "roughing it," the WiFi service IS limited. As for the cost, if you have to ask how much, you can't afford to stay there. Let's just cut to the chase, shall we?

The 11 rooms at the hotel range in cost from $1,750 to $3,750. Yes, that's per night. Here's the Boathouse, which is the Point's most expensive and most requested room:

Credit: thepointresort.com

The rooms are all equipped with rotary telephones. Pets are allowed. And here's an interesting note from the resort's website:

Children under 18 years of age are welcome if you would like to book the entire property or are joining us at a family friendly designated time"

The rate for booking "the entire property" is $28,750. Per. Night. Which is precisely the total combined nightly rate of all 11 rooms--not a penny less.

The good news: Many of the rooms ARE available this Valentine's Day. BUT: Booking for February 14th requires a TWO-NIGHT minimum stay.

Gentlemen, start your...GoFundMe pages.