A Clinton County man is under arrest following a domestic dispute on Thursday.

New York State Police say they were called to a home on Maple Street in the Town of Mooers at approximately 5:33pm on March 5, 2022. There was an argument reported as well as a potential violation of an order of protection.

Neighbors told police that they could hear yelling coming from the victim's home. Police say neighbors said the suspect, identified as 30-year-old Lucas E. Dixon, was inside the home in violation of a stay away order of protection. Dixon had left the home by the time police arrived.

Dixon was located by the NYSP and, according to responding troopers, "showed signs of intoxication."

He was taken into custody without incident. No injuries were reported.

State Police arrested Dixon and charged him with the following:

Two counts of Criminal Contempt in the 1st Degree

Driving While Intoxicated

Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Criminal Trespass in the 3rd Degree

Harassment in the 2nd Degree

Dixon was arraigned in Mooers Town Court. He was sent to the Clinton County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court to answer the charges on March 10, 2022.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

