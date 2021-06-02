Monster trucks are rolling into Central New York this summer for car crushing fun.

Things are slowly getting back to normal after the coronavirus pandemic shut everything down more than a year ago. Fans are packing stadiums to cheer on their favorite team. Artists are returning to the stage to perform in front of thousands and the Monster Trucks are roaring back to life.

Take the family to see all the Monster Trucks and motorcycles jump 75 feet in the air as the Human Cannonball launches across the arena in an action packed one and a half hour of extreme entertainment at the New York State Fairgrounds.

Want an up close look or a ride in one of the monster trucks? The free Pit Party before the show will teach kids the inner workings of the giant Monster Truckz. They'll also be able to get photos with the drivers who will talk about the physics of driving the massive mechanical beasts and ride in a rela monster truck in the Kids Fun Zone.

The Monster Truckz will be at the New York State Fairgrounds July 30 through August 1.

Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for kids. But if you buy early, you can get them for $16.50. And the kids can get in free. Just save this free kid's ticket below, download HERE, or print out to use with an adult ticket at the door.

Credit - Monster Trucks

Bigfoot, driven by Bob Chandler in April 1981, is believed to be the first monster truck to crush cars.﻿ Today, the trucks weeigh between 10,000 to 15,000 pounds and cost about $155,000.00 to build.

