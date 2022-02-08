Watch Big Jumps With Monster Trucks In Central New York This Year

Big lights, big explosions, and Monster Trucks! What more could you ask for? Monster Jam is fun for everyone of all ages, and it's coming right here to Central New York.

The Monster Jam Road to World Finals 2022 officially kicked off on January 8th. The first show was held in Oakland, California. There are 64 shows left in the lineup, with the World Finals scheduled for May 21st-22nd in Orlando.

If you're curious about what goes into Monster Jam, here's a rundown on all the facts. Each truck is over 10 feet tall, 12.5 feet wide, 17 feet long and weighing approximately 12,000 pounds. The tires alone are 43 inches wide and 66 inches in diameter. Thanks to each trucks supercharger, they generate 1,500 horsepower. These bad boys are transported in special trailers designed to carry the massive trucks.

Monster Jam - Melbourne Getty Images loading...

During each show there are four competitions. It starts off with a racing competition, where trucks race one on one until there's the remaining racing champion. In the 'Skills Challenge', the drivers have multiple chances to perform their best stunt. This requires bringing at least two wheels into the air. Of course there's the fan favorite 'Donut Competition'. And then the show is wrapped up with the 'Freestyle Competition'.

With Monster Jam's full schedule posted, they've announced they are making a stop to the Carrier Dome. The full Monster Truck lineup will be in Syracuse on April 16th at 7pm. You can view the entire lineup and get your tickets now by going to their website.

This Year's Winter Carnival Ice Palace in Saranac Lake is Totally Tubular This year's Ice Palace in Saranac Lake is like totally tubular man. The finishing touches are being put on the 80s themed palace for the annual Winter Carnival.



Ten Times New York Football Teams Played for the Super Bowl The Giants, Jets and Bills have all made it to the NFL's highest peak, but not every team was good enough to win. Here are ten times NY teams played for the Super Bowl.