Monster Jam Comes To Syracuse

If you're looking for fun in Syracuse, Monster Jam is back.

The 2019 Syracuse event will be held on Saturday, April 6th at the Carrier Dome. Tickets may be purchased at online starting at $20. Event gates open at 5:30PM, with the show to follow at 7 p.m.

Rome Sentinel reports that Monster Jam drivers are well trained, world-class male and female athletes.

They have mastered not only the physical strength and mental stamina needed to compete, but the vital dexterity to control 12,000-pound machines capable of doing backflips, vertical two-wheel skills and racing at speeds up to 70 miles per hour to produce jaw-dropping, live motor sports action seen around the world."

Syracuse’s 2019 Monster Jam show will feature the following trucks and drivers:

Grave Digger driven by Adam Anderson Max-D driven by Neil Elliott Great Clips Mohawk Warrior driven by Bryce Kenny Xtermigator driven by J.R. McNeal Brodozer driven by Colt Stephens Earthshaker driven by Steven Thompson El Toro Loco driven by Scott Buetow Monster Mutt Dalmatian driven by Candice Jolly Obsessed driven by Eric Swanson Saigon Shaker driven by Ryan Disharoon Time Flys driven by Kelvin Ramer Wild Flower driven by Rosalee Ramer Wolf’s Head driven by Aaron Basl Zombie driven by Paul Strong"

Tickets and Pit Party passes can be purchased online at monsterjam.com .