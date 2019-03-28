Watch Jon Anderson’s New ‘Makes Me Happy’ Video

Jon Anderson has released a video for the song “Makes Me Happy,” which is taken from his upcoming solo album 1,000 Hands .

The LP, which was started in 1990, features contributions from former Yes bandmate Steve Howe , Alan White and the late Chris Squire , plus members of Deep Purple , Jethro Tull and many others. It will be released on March 31.

“Makes Me Happy” includes contributions from Rick Derringer and the Tower of Power horn section.

You can watch the video below.

“I am very excited for people to hear and see this crazy wonderful video, created by my daughter Deborah and my wife Janee on the spur of the moment one day at home,” Anderson said in a statement. “It shows things that make me happy and you can see how much fun we were having by the look on my face. It was hilarious!”

Earlier this month, he discussed the possibility of a reunion with Yes, after the offshoot group Yes Featuring ARW went on hiatus.

"You think something has got to happen," he said. "To me, a great album has to be made. That’s what I think. I don’t know how it’s going to be made, but the final Yes event should happen."

He admitted he hadn't spoken to Howe about the idea. "Maybe he’ll read this article and say yes or no," he added. "I don't know."

Anderson starts a U.S. tour on March 29, with dates scheduled until Aug. 8.

Jon Anderson, ‘1,000 Hands’ Track Listing

“Now”

“Ramalama”

“First Born Leaders”

“Activate”

“Makes Me Happy”

“Now Variations”

“I Found Myself”

“Twice in a Lifetime”

“WDMCF”

“Come Up”