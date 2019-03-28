It's officially Spring in central New York as tens of thousands of geese flock to central New York.

The massive flock can be seen at the Montezuma Wildlife Refuge ; a place that provides resting, feeding, and nesting habitat for thousands of birds.

Last year amateur photographer Stacy Brown captured the large flock of geese. "It was amazing. We sat there 3 hours as one flock at a time came in. Then you can just hear something change in their voices and poof they are in the sky. Incredible experience."

Thousands of birds have been reported at the Wildlife Refuse in the last week. Get the latest bird count at ebird.org .