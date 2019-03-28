Sick of robocalls? You may be getting less after the Federal Trade Commission shut down 4 groups responsible for billions of illegal calls.

Under court orders, the 4 groups are banned from robocalling and most telemarketing activities, including using an automatic dialer, and will pay significant fines.

“We have brought dozens of cases targeting illegal robocalls, and fighting unwanted calls remains one of our highest priorities,” said Andrew Smith, Director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection.

New York has introduced a new bill called the Robocall Prevention Act that would limit robocalls to New York residents and require service providers to offer free call mitigation technology to telephone customers.

Find ways to reduce unwanted calls at Consumer.FTC.gov .