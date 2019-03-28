I’d Like To Report A Crime: This Is NOT How You Slice a Bagel!

As a native New Yorker, I can say with authority that this is NOT how you slice a bagel. In fact, this is a crime against bagels.

I don't know if you saw this on Twitter, but some psychopath in St. Louis has decided that you should slice a bagel like a loaf of bread. Prepare yourself - because here's a picture:

I think it's safe to say if you're going to cut your bagel like this, you don't deserve them. Bagels are one of the best things New York has to offer. I would argue - that while New York didn't invent the bagel - we sure as heck perfected them.

That being said, Upstate NY does do this one quirky thing that freaks out food purists: you cut your round pizzas into squares. I'll never forget moving here from NYC and ordering a small pie that arrived cut into squares. I questioned whether I had made a huge mistake (but then I found Utica Greens and half moons, and it all worked out.)

Bagels in bread slices. Honestly, it's a sign of the apocalypse.