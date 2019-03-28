Busch Wants To Sponsor Your CNY Softball Team

Softball season is almost here in Central New York. This year Busch Beer wants to sponsor your team , and hook you up with free beer and thousands of dollars from Busch Light.

Other than that, they want to give your team customized jerseys.

Here's how to enter :

1) You must be part of an organized league and all of your team members must be 21 and over.

2) All you have to do is make a pitch explaining why your team should be sponsored for the summer. They want you to include your clever team name too.

3) Enter through any social media platform. Get the full rules and details of what you have to do online.

The top ten winning teams will all get custom jerseys and hats. A $5000 signing bonus to split with your team and if you win your league, $10,000! You will also get a local ad campaign and Busch Light for the season."

To see complete rules and how to enter, find everything online .