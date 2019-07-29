Rome Police are looking for information on the whereabouts of a missing mother of three who is presumed dead, and police say her husband is the primary suspect and is in custody.

Karilee D'Avolio was last seen Saturday night, police say. Based on information they've received, police believe she is the victim of a homicide and her body may have been placed in a garbage dumpster somewhere in the city of Rome.

Her husband, Jason D'Avolio, is in custody and local media reports say he's cooperating with police to some extent.

WKTV reports the children were dropped off a family member's workplace:

Sometime before 11 a.m., authorities say that Jason D'Avolio brought their three children, ages 2, 4, and 5 years old, to an auto shop where his brother worked in Chadwicks.

Reports say the brother contacted police soon after.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Karilee D'Avolio, or who may have seen something suspicious, is asked to contact Rome Police at 315-339-7780.