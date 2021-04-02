Missing Rochester Mom and Baby Could Be Found in Rome, New York

Rochester Police are looking for a missing four-month-old child and his mother, who they believe is somewhere in the Rome, New York area.

According to Rochester City Police, 4-month-old Davinci Harrell is believed to be with his mother, Cassandra Harrell, 36. She is around 145 pounds and close to 5'5".

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911.

New York State Police are also searching for this missing/runaway from the Binghamton area.

NYS Police report 15-year-old Adrianna J. Leidecker was last seen at a residence on Route 11 in the town of Kirkwood in Broome County. Police think that Adrianna left the home sometime after 8:00 p.m., on March 25, 2021. In previous cases, she has been located in the Pennsylvania area.

Unfortunately, since many children are never reported missing, there is no reliable way to determine the total number of children who are actually missing in the U.S.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, when a child is reported missing to law enforcement, federal law requires that child be entered into the FBI’s National Crime Information Center, also known as NCIC.

According to the FBI, in 2020 there were 365,348 NCIC entries for missing children. In 2019, the total number of missing children entries into NCIC was 421,394.

In 2020, NCMEC assisted law enforcement and families with more than 29,800 cases of missing children.

91 percent endangered runaways.

5 percent family abductions.

3 percent critically missing young adults, ages 18 to 20.

Less than 1 percent nonfamily abductions.

1 percent lost, injured or otherwise missing children.

