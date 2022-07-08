Have You Seen Her? Jacey Was Last Seen in Watertown

Authorities are asking for help from the public finding a missing teenager. Specific circumstances regarding her disappearance have not been released but officials say they believe that she may be in Jefferson County.

The New York State Police says that 17-year-old Jacey T. Berry was last seen on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 on South Rutland Street in Watertown, New York.

Jacey Berry has blue eyes and pink hair.

No other information is available from police at this time.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts, or who has information that may be helpful to those who are searching for her, should call police at: (315) 366.6000.

Regardless of the area in which an investigation is taking place, anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

According to the FBI, in 2021 there were 337,195 National Crime Information Center (NCIC) entries for missing children. Of those more than 27,000 were cases of endangered runaways according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

