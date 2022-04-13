Have You Seen Kevin the Peacock? He’s Gone Missing in Rome

Have you seen Kevin? He's been missing several days and his family is really worried.

Kevin is a peacock that Kimi Parsons Lamphier has had for the last two years. "I have always loved how beautiful they are. A friend knew we were looking for one and picked him up from a livestock auction for us," explained Kimi.

Credit - Kimi Parsons Lamphier Credit - Kimi Parsons Lamphier loading...

Kevin has a large family, four-legged and two. "We already had a lot of chickens, ducks, turkeys and a goose, so figured he would have a great family."

During the winter months when it gets cold, Kevin comes and goes from the coop where all the other birds hang out. But when it's nice out, he likes to sleep in a big tree in front of Lamphier's house. "He normally wonders around close to home and the neighbors love when he comes to visit, but he always comes home before dark."

Credit - Kimi Parsons Lamphier Credit - Kimi Parsons Lamphier loading...

Kevin was out wandering around like he normally does when a big storm rolled through the area a few days ago. Kimi says he hasn't been home since. "We figured he took shelter somewhere and would come home when the weather cleared but he hasn't and we are starting to get really worried."

Calls have been made to Fort Rickey, near the Lamphier's house. A post has been shared on social media. A search of the New London area has been done. But Kevin is still missing. "Maybe ended up locked up in someone's shed or garage on accident. He does know his name and will look at you if you call him."

Credit - Kimi Parsons Lamphier Credit - Kimi Parsons Lamphier loading...

The Lamphier family is hoping he'll return home soon because they are in the process of selling their house and moving south. "I really don't want to leave him behind."

If anyone has seen Kevin, please message Kimi on Facebook.

