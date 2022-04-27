Kevin the Peacock Miraculously Comes Home After Being Missing 2 Weeks

Kevin came home! The peacock that's been missing for almost two weeks miraculously has been found.

Kim Parsons Lamphier has been looking for Kevin since he wandered away from her front yard in New London, New York during a recent storm. "He normally wonders around close to home and the neighbors love when he comes to visit, but he always comes home before dark."

Credit - Kimi Parsons Lamphier Credit - Kimi Parsons Lamphier loading...

This time Kevin didn't come home. Not for several days anyway. "We were out feeding the other birds and he just came running up from the backfield," said Kim. "My husband and I just stood there in disbelief, we said at the same time 'holy crap he came home.' It was definitely an amazing feeling."

Kevin returned home just in time too. The Lamphiers are in the process of selling their house and moving south. "I am so incredibly happy he will not have to be left behind." From the looks of things, Kevin is pretty happy too.

Credit - Kim Parsons Lamphier Credit - Kim Parsons Lamphier loading...

Community Support

Kim is also incredibly grateful to the community who pitched in to search for the missing peacock. Some tried to catch him but Kevin decided to just come home on his own.

A special thanks to Caylee Driscoll who went above and beyond on their own time to go out and try to locate him, Fort Ricky who kept in contact actively checking their birds to watch for him, and the entire community close to us who have been looking and contacting us with spottings.

Now that Kevin is safely back home, Kim is taking precautions so he doesn't go missing again. "We are currently looking into a GPS bird tracking device just in case something like this happens in the future."

