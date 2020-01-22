Would A Chicken Nugget Bouquet Be Better Than Chocolate?

Valentine's Day is right around the corner. It's tough every year to find new gifts to say how much you love your significant other...maybe this will do the trick...

We've seen edible arrangements. That's nothing new. But have you ever seen a bouquet made from crispy chicken nuggets?

Now you have. This is a real thing that people are doing.

And honestly...it makes sense. It could be used for just about anything from birthdays, anniversaries, Valentine's Day, even weddings! And it works for guys too. Guys love getting food for anything.

