Family Friendly Cooperstown Craft House With Outdoor Seating Now Open
A new craft house has opened in Cooperstown, serving up local craft beer and cider along with live entertainment on Fridays.
Rookies Craft House is located at the former Cooperstown Fun Park, 4850 State Highway 28 in Cooperstown. This family-friendly spot has outdoor seating in the courtyard overlooking the miniature golf area. Inside you'll find the all-new bar and tasting room along with an arcade.
This place is building a reputation for live entertainment as they bring in the local bands every Friday night. Here's a look at the current line-up:
- Friday, June 25 at 7PM - Jason Wicks
- Friday, July 2 at 7PM - Scattered Flurries
- Friday, July 9 at 7PM - Becca Frame and the Tall Boys
- Friday, July 23 at 7PM - Uncle Charlies and the Meatballs
- Friday, August 6 at 7PM - Ryan Matter
- Friday, August 13 at 7PM - Ty James of the Trigger Finger Band
- Friday, August 27 at 7PM - Devin Lawton Band
Their menu has everything from munchies to a full meal.
A Look Inside Rookies Craft House in Cooperstown
Also in Cooperstown is Brewery Ommegang. They serve beermosas with their Sunday Bingo Brunch. They also feature live entertainment with Firepit Friday on their outdoor stage at 7PM. Food options are available via their food truck or table service under the patio. Like many other outdoor events, you can bring your lawn chairs and blankets and hang out in the field and look at the stars.