A new craft house has opened in Cooperstown, serving up local craft beer and cider along with live entertainment on Fridays.

Rookies Craft House is located at the former Cooperstown Fun Park, 4850 State Highway 28 in Cooperstown. This family-friendly spot has outdoor seating in the courtyard overlooking the miniature golf area. Inside you'll find the all-new bar and tasting room along with an arcade.

This place is building a reputation for live entertainment as they bring in the local bands every Friday night. Here's a look at the current line-up:

Friday, June 25 at 7PM - Jason Wicks

Friday, July 2 at 7PM - Scattered Flurries

Friday, July 9 at 7PM - Becca Frame and the Tall Boys

Friday, July 23 at 7PM - Uncle Charlies and the Meatballs

Friday, August 6 at 7PM - Ryan Matter

Friday, August 13 at 7PM - Ty James of the Trigger Finger Band

Friday, August 27 at 7PM - Devin Lawton Band

Their menu has everything from munchies to a full meal.

Rookies Craft House

