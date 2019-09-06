An early morning crash is closing a central New York highway.

A tractor trailer and delivery van crashed head-on around 5 this morning on State Highway 12 near Phetteplace Road in Norwich.

New York State Police are on the scene, trying to piece together what happened. "We do know the crash was head-on involving a tractor trailer and a delivery van. The tractor trailer caught on fire after impact."

Photo Credit - New York State Police

The road will remain closed this morning. A detour has been set up around the crash.

More information will be released when it's available.

Photo Credit - New York State Police

