Jägermeister Introduces Cold Brew Coffee So You Can Regret Your Morning, Too

Jägermeister is introducing a cold-brewed coffee so you can add the taste of regret to your mornings.

Jägermeister, the liqueur that figures prominently into many a story of drunken debauchery, is introducing a cold-brewed coffee where "Arabica coffee and cacao blend seamlessly with the iconic flavor of Jägermeister." Don't kid yourself - you're not dunking your bagel in this beverage - it's still a shot.

In the interest of full disclosure, the very first time in my life where I swore to the heavens that I would never ever ever drink again involved an Irish pub in Providence, RI and way too much Jägermeister. I'm not sure the added kick of caffeine in the cold-brewed coffee version would have helped - and this was well before the invention of Jäger's most popular mixer, Red Bull.

If you're thinking an ice cold shot of Cold-Brewed Coffee Jägermeister sounds like a solid start (or end) to your day, get ready - it's coming in 2020. At 33 percent ABV, it will definitely pack a wallop. The suggested retail price will be $24.99 for a 750-milliliter bottle.

Can you make a Jäger bomb for breakfast?