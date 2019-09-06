Check Out the Winning Design for the New NY State License Plate

The votes are in and the new New York State license plate has been determined.

The state’s redesigned plates will boast a rich cornucopia of recognizable New York landscapes. New Yorkers had two weeks to vote between five potential plate designs, both online and at the Great New York State Fair in Syracuse. Hundreds of thousands of votes were cast. Here's the winning plate design:

Credit: dmv.ny.gov

Almost half of the survey’s participants (49.7%) chose the winning option, which features (left to right) Niagara Falls. the Adirondacks, the Statue of Liberty. the Manhattan skyline, and Montauk’s famous lighthouse.

The current Empire Gold plates will go bye-bye and motorists renewing their registrations will have a $25 plate replacement fee tacked on to the cost of the renewal. Customers can also retain their current plate number for an additional $20.