Enter to Win Metallica Memorabilia From San Francisco Giants Game
Metallica guitarists Kirk Hammett and James Hetfield rocked the national anthem last Friday (April 26) during seventh annual "Metallica Night" at Oracle Park, the home of Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants as the team battled the New York Yankees. Now, fans have a chance to win the guitars the band used for the proceedings.
That's right, not only can Metallica lovers enter the sweepstakes to win Hammett or Hetfield's game-used axes, they can also bid to win the second base that Hetfield "stole" in the middle of the game. It's been signed by all four members of the band. Watch the Metallica guitarist and vocalist capture the base in the Instagram clip below.
As if that wasn't enough, the MLB is holding its own auction of game-related Metallica gear. Check that out here. Available for bidding are multiple Giants game jerseys signed by the band, a signed baseball, plus a signed bat.
Proceeds from the guitars and stolen base sales go to benefit Metallica's All Within My Hands Foundation, dedicated to creating sustainable communities by supporting workforce education and helping the fight against hunger.
Below, watch Metallica play the anthem during the game at San Francisco's Oracle Park last week. See the band's upcoming tour dates after the video.
Metallica 2019 "WorldWired Tour" Dates
May 1 — Lisbon, Portugal @ Estádio do Restelo
May 3 — Madrid, Spain @ Valdebebas
May 5 — Barcelona, Spain @ Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys
May 8 — Milan, Italy @ SNAI San Siro Hippodrome
May 10 — Zurich, Switzerland @ Letzigrund
May 12 — Paris, France @ Stade de France
June 08 — Dublin, Ireland @ Slane Castle
June 11 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Johan Cruijff Arena
June 13 — Cologne, Germany @ RheinEnergieStadion
June 16 — Brussels, Belgium @ Koning Boudewijnstadion
June 18 — Manchester, England @ Etihad Stadium
June 20 — London, England @ Twickenham Stadium
July 06 — Berlin, Germany @ Olympiastadion
July 09 — Goteborg, Sweden @ Ullevi
July 11 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Telia Parken
July 13 — Trondheim, Norway @ Granåsen
July 16 — Hameenlinna, Finland @ Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto
July 18 — Tartu, Estonia @ Raadi Airfield
July 21 — Moscow, Russia @ Luzhniki Stadium
Aug. 14 — Bucharest, Romania @ Arena Națională
Aug. 16 — Vienna, Austria @ Ernst-Happel-Stadion
Aug. 18 — Prague, Czech Republic @ Airport Letnany
Aug. 21 — Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Narodowy
Aug. 23 — Munich, Germany @ Olympiastadion
Aug. 25 — Mannheim, Germany @ Palastzelt Maimarktgelände
Oct. 17 — Perth, Australia @ Optus Stadium (with Slipknot)
Oct. 20 — Adelaide, Australia @ Adelaide Oval (with Slipknot)
Oct. 22 — Melbourne, Australia @ Marvel Stadium (with Slipknot)
Oct. 24 — Melbourne, Australia @ Marvel Stadium (with Slipknot)
Oct. 26 — Sydney, Australia @ ANZ Stadium (with Slipknot)
Oct. 29 — Brisbane, Australia @ QSAC (with Slipknot)
Oct. 31 — Auckland, New Zealand @ Mt. Smart Stadium (with Slipknot)
Nov. 2 — Auckland, New Zealand @ Mt. Smart Stadium (with Slipknot)
