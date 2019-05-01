Ways You Can Celebrate ‘Star Wars Day’ In Central New York

Even though the holiday was not created or declared by Lucasfilm, many Star Wars fans across the world have chosen to celebrate May 4th as a holiday. Stemming from the phrase "May The Force Be With You" and being deemed as "May The Fourth Be With You" - it has since been embraced by Lucasfilm as an annual celebration of Star Wars .

There's a few things that you can do in Central New York this Saturday to celebrate the special day. Grab your light sabers and check out this list of happenings in the area.

STOCKDALE'S BAR AND GRILL - ORISKANY

Stockdale's is hosting a day drinking party (they say because they/we are too old to be out at night) starting at noon! The River Street Ramblers will be on hand providing entertainment and there will be plenty of food and drink specials.

SAALTY DOG SALOON - FRANKFORT

The Saalty Dog is also having a party starting at 8 pm with live music from K-Dogg and Company.

WANNA PLAY CAFE - UTICA

All week long, Wanna Play is celebrating with very punny specials - including 'Jabba's Pleasure Burger', 'Boba Fetta Flatbread', and more!

NAIL CREEK - UTICA

According to a post on their Facebook page for the week, Nail Creek is celebrating May 4th with a tap takeover with Empire Brewing.

If you have anything else to add to this list, please email kaylin@lite987.com to be added.