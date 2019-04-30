Peter Frampton Announces ‘All Blues’ Album

Rock legend Peter Frampton is voyaging into a new genre. The guitar virtuoso has announced a new album called All Blues , composed entirely of blues covers performed by the Peter Frampton Band.

“I have always loved to play the blues,” Frampton remarked in the album’s press release. “When we formed Humble Pie , the first material we played together was just that. For the last two summers I had been playing a handful of blues numbers every night onstage with Steve Miller Band . I enjoyed this immensely and it gave me the idea of doing an All Blues album live in the studio with my band.”

“The energy of these tracks is completely different from building a track one instrument at a time,” Frampton said when comparing the vibe of this album to his previous work. “I’m not sure if you can say we had fun playing the blues. But we definitely did.”

You can see the album's track listing below.

In conjunction with the album’s announcement, the LP’s first track, “I Just Want to Make Love to You” was made available for streaming and download. The song was originally recorded by blues legend Muddy Waters and has been covered by other vaunted artists like Etta James and the band Foghat .

For his version, Frampton enlisted Kim Wilson of the Fabulous Thunderbirds . You can listen to Peter Frampton Band’s rendition of “I Just Want to Make Love to You” below.

All Blues will be released on June 7, less than two weeks before Frampton kicks off his farewell tour . The musician announced Peter Frampton Finale - The Farewell Tour shortly before revealing his battle with the autoimmune disease Inclusion Body Myositis (IBM). The disorder causes muscle inflammation, weakness and atrophy in the body, factors that contributed to Frampton’s decision to retire from touring.

Still, the rocker isn’t ready to slow down yet. In addition to the album and tour, Frampton will be trying his hand at radio. A six-week series appropriately called The Peter Frampton Show will premiere on SiriusXM’s Deep Tracks channel on May 10.

Peter Frampton Band, ‘All Blues’ Track Listing

1. I Just Want To Make Love To You (featuring Kim Wilson)

2. She Caught The Katy

3. Georgia On My Mind

4. Can’t Judge A Book By The Cover

5. Me And My Guitar

6. All Blues (featuring Larry Carlton)

7. The Thrill Is Gone (featuring Sonny Landreth)

8. Going Down Slow (featuring Steve Morse)

9. I’m A King Bee

10. Same Old Blues