Late Night TV Host to Visit Hudson Valley Next Week

Former Late Late Show host, Craig Ferguson is heading to the Hudson Valley.

The actor, comedian and talk show host has a new book coming out on May 7 called Riding the Elephant: A Memoir of Altercations, Humiliations, Hallucinations, and Observations. It's a look back at Ferguson's life as a standup comedian in Scotland who was discovered, moved to America and became a household name.

The day after the book comes out, Ferguson will be coming to our area to meet with fans and tell some of his favorite stories from the memoir. On May 8 a special event will be held by Oblong Books at Bard College. The evening of storytelling is open to the public, and every ticket will also include a copy of Riding the Elephant.

Ferguson will be at Olin Hall at 7:30pm on May 8. Tickets are $33 and are still currently available on Bard's website.

