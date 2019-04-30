The writing staff of 'The Simpsons' are getting a special invite to the NY State Fair to see all Upstate has to offer after trashing the area on their hit show.

Fair will send admission and parking passes to the writing staff, included in a basket of New York State food and beverage products provided by Taste NY. The invitation follows Sunday’s episode where the Simpsons family drives to Canada through Upstate New York with Homer Simpson singing a song to the tune of “New York, New York,” showing Upstate in a poor light.

“We want the show’s writers to see the very best of New York, and the Fair is the perfect place to highlight the diversity and vitality of one of the nation’s largest economies," said Troy Waffner, Fair Director. "We know it’s just a TV show, we can certainly take a joke and we love The Simpsons, but there’s so much that’s great about the region."

The admission and parking passes will allow the writers to see for themselves the largest state fair in the east, jam packed with food, music, animals and entertainment.