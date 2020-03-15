Rage Against the Machine Add More 2020 Tour Dates, include Buffalo
Due to overwhelming demand, Rage Against the Machine, whose tickets for their 2020 tour just went on sale today (Feb. 13), have added six more shows to the route.
Considering it's been nearly a decade since all four members have shared a stage together, it's no surprise that there's an enormous amount of people trying to get tickets to see them. The rockers have added six new shows in Minneapolis, Minn.; Chicago, Ill.; Detroit, Mich.; Toronto, Ontario; Washington D.C.; and New York City.
Run the Jewels, who famously previously collaborated with Zack de la Rocha, will provide support on the run.
In an effort to combat ticket scalpers, Rage are holding 10% of random tickets in each venue to sell at a higher price. 100% of the revenue above the face value of the ticket will be donated to charity organizations in each city.
Rage Against the Machine 2020 North American Tour Dates
March 26 — El Paso, Texas @ Don Haskins Center
March 28 — Las Cruces, N.M. @ Pan American Center
March 30 — Glendale, Ariz. @ Gila River Arena
April 1 - Glendale, Ariz. @ Gila River Arena
April 10 — Indio, Calif. @ Coachella
April 17 — Indio, Calif. @ Coachella
April 21 — Oakland, Calif. @ Oakland Arena
April 23 - Oakland, Calif. @ Oakland Arena
April 25 — Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center
April 28 — Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome
May 1 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Pacific Coliseum at the PNE
May 3 — Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place
May 5 — Calgary, Alberta @ Scotiabank Saddledome
May 7 — Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Bell MTS Place
May 9 — Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
May 11 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center
May 12 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center
May 14 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Sprint Center
May 16 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center
May 19 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center
May 20 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center
May 23 — Boston, Mass. @ Boston Calling
June 19 — Dover, Del. @ Firefly
July 10 — East Troy, Wis. @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre
July 11 - East Troy, Wis. @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre
July 13 — Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena
July 15 — Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena
July 17 — Ottawa, Ontario @ Ottawa Bluesfest
July 18 — Quebec City, Quebec @ Festival d’Été de Québec
July 21 — Hamilton, Ontario @ FirstOntario Centre
July 23 — Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena
July 24 — Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena
July 27 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Center
July 29 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
July 31 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena
Aug. 2 — Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena
Aug. 4 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena
Aug. 5 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena
Aug. 7 — Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion
Aug. 10 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden
Aug. 11 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden
Aug. 13 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden
Aug. 14 - New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden
Aug. 17 - New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden
20 Rock + Metal Bands Who Reunited Last Decade