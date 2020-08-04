Men’s Wearhouse Parent Company Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy, NY Stores Could Close

Even though New York is open for the most part things are not getting any easier for businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

The coronavirus pandemic continues to ravage local and big box stores throughout the country and throughout the Hudson Valley. It seems like no business is safe from financial hardship during these uncertain times. Sadly, we may be saying goodbye to more stores in 2020.

According to USA Today, Tailored Brands, the parent company that owns businesses like Men's Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank reportedly filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy protection recently and may close up 500 stores over a period of time. The state of New York is on the list of possible closures as there are over 30 Men's Wearhouse stores in New York and three in the Hudson Valley alone.

The list does not detail any stores or locations in our state specifically.

What stores could be announcing closures next? It could be any place and unfortunately the news doesn't seem to come to be a surprise at this point.