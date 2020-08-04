Honda has announced that they are recalling over 1.6 million minivans and SUVs in the U.S. This is in order to fix a few different problems. Where can you get these problems fixed in the Utica, Rome, Syracuse, and Central New York areas?

According to ABC News, the problems include faulty backup camera displays, malfunctioning dashboard displays and sliding doors that don’t latch properly.

The problems were revealed in four recalls posted Tuesday by the government. They cover certain Odyssey minivans and Pilot and Passport SUVs. Some vehicles are included in several of the recalls. The largest recall covers nearly 608,000 Odysseys from 2018 to 2020, the 2019 and 2020 Passport and the 2019 through 2021 Pilot. "

Honda also adds that critical dashboard functions such as the speedometer, engine oil light and gear position can fail. This is all due to faulty software in the display. Dealers will reprogram the software starting Sept. 23.

Where Can You Get This Fixed In CNY?

Here is a listing of ALL Honda Dealerships in CNY, and the Albany area.

Carbone Honda

5009 Commercial Dr

Yorkville, NY 13495

315-736-7310

Friendly Honda of Fayetteville

534 E Genesee St

Fayetteville, NY 13066

315-967-1717

Honda City

7140 Henry Clay Blvd

Liverpool, NY 13088

315-451-6750

Lamacchia Honda

932 W Genesee St

Syracuse, NY 13204

315-422-4168

Scoville-Meno Honda

65 Oneida St

Oneonta, NY 13820

607-433-1251

Fox Honda

320 Grant Avenue Rd

Auburn, NY 13021

315-282-0600

Mohawk Honda

175 Freemans Bridge Rd # Ro

Scotia, NY 12302

518-370-4911

F.X. Caprara Honda of Watertown

23115 State Route 12

Watertown, NY 13601

315-755-7575

Keeler Honda

1111 Troy Schenectady Rd

Latham, NY 12110

518-785-7823

Lia Honda

1258 Central Ave

Albany, NY 12205

518-438-4555

Miller Honda

4455 Vestal Pkwy E

Vestal, NY 13850

607-797-1225

Saratoga Honda

3402 Route 9

Saratoga Spgs, NY 12866

518-587-9300

Rensselaer Honda

770 Hoosick Rd

Troy, NY 12180

518-279-1171