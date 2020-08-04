Where In Utica, Rome, and Syracuse To Get The Latest Honda Recall Fixed
Honda has announced that they are recalling over 1.6 million minivans and SUVs in the U.S. This is in order to fix a few different problems. Where can you get these problems fixed in the Utica, Rome, Syracuse, and Central New York areas?
According to ABC News, the problems include faulty backup camera displays, malfunctioning dashboard displays and sliding doors that don’t latch properly.
The problems were revealed in four recalls posted Tuesday by the government. They cover certain Odyssey minivans and Pilot and Passport SUVs. Some vehicles are included in several of the recalls. The largest recall covers nearly 608,000 Odysseys from 2018 to 2020, the 2019 and 2020 Passport and the 2019 through 2021 Pilot. "
Honda also adds that critical dashboard functions such as the speedometer, engine oil light and gear position can fail. This is all due to faulty software in the display. Dealers will reprogram the software starting Sept. 23.
Where Can You Get This Fixed In CNY?
Here is a listing of ALL Honda Dealerships in CNY, and the Albany area.
Carbone Honda
5009 Commercial Dr
Yorkville, NY 13495
315-736-7310
Friendly Honda of Fayetteville
534 E Genesee St
Fayetteville, NY 13066
315-967-1717
Honda City
7140 Henry Clay Blvd
Liverpool, NY 13088
315-451-6750
Lamacchia Honda
932 W Genesee St
Syracuse, NY 13204
315-422-4168
Scoville-Meno Honda
65 Oneida St
Oneonta, NY 13820
607-433-1251
Fox Honda
320 Grant Avenue Rd
Auburn, NY 13021
315-282-0600
Mohawk Honda
175 Freemans Bridge Rd # Ro
Scotia, NY 12302
518-370-4911
F.X. Caprara Honda of Watertown
23115 State Route 12
Watertown, NY 13601
315-755-7575
Keeler Honda
1111 Troy Schenectady Rd
Latham, NY 12110
518-785-7823
Lia Honda
1258 Central Ave
Albany, NY 12205
518-438-4555
Miller Honda
4455 Vestal Pkwy E
Vestal, NY 13850
607-797-1225
Saratoga Honda
3402 Route 9
Saratoga Spgs, NY 12866
518-587-9300
Rensselaer Honda
770 Hoosick Rd
Troy, NY 12180
518-279-1171