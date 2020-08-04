If you're looking to own one of Wall Street Journal's "House of the Year" winners here in New York, look no further than 134 Mirror Lake Drive in Lake Placid. This home is on the market for over 8 million dollars. Take a peek inside.

Back in 2017, this home won Wall Street Journal's "House of the Year" contest.

This exquisite home located on Mirror Lake is an architect-designed masterpiece crafted by artisans with unique details in every room. The glass elevator, with a sweeping central staircase promises a sense of grandeur and custom perfection.

The home has a rare 325 feet of private shoreline complete with a boathouse. Don't forget the beautiful views of the Adirondack High Peaks.

The home has 3 stories, bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms, a boat house, den, and a bonus room. If you love sitting next to a cozy fire, the home also has 5 fireplaces.

Interior Features Include:

1) Alarm System

2) Cable

3) Cathedral Ceiling

4) French Doors

5) Handicap Access

6) Jetted Tub

7) Walk-in Closets

8) Wet-Bar

Exterior Features Include:

Balcony, Deck, Hot-Tub, Patio, Covered Porch, Screened Porch, Paved Driveway, Boat Dock, Boathouse, Shed, and of course Waterfront.

What's It Listed At?

Currently the home is listed at $8,200,000. Zillow estimates payments to be at $43,256 per month.